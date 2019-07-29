Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

This is a contrast between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12% Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Collier Creek Holdings.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 3 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.