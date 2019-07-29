Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

This is a contrast between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Collier Creek Holdings.
Profitability
Table 2 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|-0.65%
|0.51%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.12%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Collier Creek Holdings.
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats on 3 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
