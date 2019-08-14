Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) Touches $10.08 High on Aug, 14; Cleararc Capital Increased Its 3M Co (MMM) Position

Cleararc Capital Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 40.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc acquired 3,998 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 13,990 shares with $2.91 million value, up from 9,992 last quarter. 3M Co now has $92.24B valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $160.34. About 918,009 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The stock of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) reached all time high today, Aug, 14 and still has $10.38 target or 3.00% above today’s $10.08 share price. This indicates more upside for the $75.17M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.38 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.26 million more. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 2,020 shares traded. Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $75.17 million. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or business combination. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on operating businesses in and around the air transportation and aviation industry in China.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 11.10% above currents $160.34 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $19400 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank.

