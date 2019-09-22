Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) Contrasting side by side

Since Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.71% and 63.3% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.