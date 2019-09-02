Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.