Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.50
|2.60
The rivals have a potential upside of -46.22%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
