Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 6.71% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The peers have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited -0.65% 0.51% 0% 0% 0% 1.12% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s peers beat Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.