Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has 6.71% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.00% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
The peers have a potential upside of -45.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|-0.65%
|0.51%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.12%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s peers beat Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.
