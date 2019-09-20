Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 61.53%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.