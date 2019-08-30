Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) Contrasting side by side

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Far Point Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 59.64%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
