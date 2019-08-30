Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) Contrasting side by side

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and Far Point Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.71% and 59.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.