Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (HHHH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares and 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has weaker performance than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.