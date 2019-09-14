Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Upped Stake in Intel (INTC); Harsco (HSC) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreased Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 741.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 45,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 51,589 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 6,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 15/03/2018 – SlashGear: Intel details Meltdown and Spectre-proof processors; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 18/04/2018 – Intel is ditching its wearables effort

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 46.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 227,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 259,470 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, down from 486,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 1.13M shares traded or 28.18% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC)

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12,738 shares to 17,288 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 775,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.91M for 14.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,940 shares to 29,417 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,604 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

