Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Upped Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Valuation Rose; Autonomy Capital LP Decreased Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 171.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 18,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 29,240 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 10,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.91 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,366 shares to 4,481 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 9,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,045 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 2.61M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru Com owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 100 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.55% or 107,191 shares. Logan Inc accumulated 0.29% or 52,856 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 35,748 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.6% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 32,969 shares. Girard Prns holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,016 shares. Corbyn Inv Mngmt Md owns 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,014 shares. Ipswich Inv invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sei Investments invested in 253,299 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mount Lucas LP owns 94,243 shares. Barrett Asset owns 3,397 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.54% or 8,246 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.12% or 59,569 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).