Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Upped Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $838,962; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 3,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moneta Group Inc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 308 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,995 shares. Axiom Interest Limited Liability De has 3.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 57,527 shares. The Illinois-based Thomas White Intl Limited has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Na stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingdon Management Lc has invested 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cortland Associates Incorporated Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,242 shares. Parkwood Limited Co stated it has 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intrust Bancorporation Na owns 4,025 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis invested in 3.5% or 2,750 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 111,896 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Middleton & Ma stated it has 5.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 5,880 shares to 6,252 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 15,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Teladoc Stock Is Here to Stay – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Doesn’t Dominate Online Retail as Much as We Thought – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alexa, Remind Me to Shop for Deals on Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Amazon Create an Efficient Air Operation? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 150 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nadler Financial Group Inc has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hillman reported 67,071 shares or 10.6% of all its holdings. 1,729 are owned by Sterling Capital Lc. Advisory holds 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 895 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Company accumulated 9,579 shares. 8.88 million are owned by Jennison Ltd Liability Corp. Highstreet Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,326 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 125,354 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,837 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com Ltd holds 1.26% or 620 shares in its portfolio. 1,257 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IQiyi Stock is the Not Netflix of China â€” And Thatâ€™s Okay – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for PG&E Corp. (PCG) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMCX vs. NFLX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million was sold by HASTINGS REED.