Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $2.60 Million; Share Value Rose; As Neophotonics (NPTN) Stock Value Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Lowered by $800,224 Its Holding

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 200,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 144,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 344,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 9,026 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 22,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 53,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 30,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.83. About 667,821 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – MOVES-StanChart names new industrials head in N.America

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,924 shares to 6,292 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,184 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) by 11,582 shares to 32,849 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc. by 29,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc..

