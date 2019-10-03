Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Trimmed Texas Instrs (TXN) Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Boosted Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding By $21.52 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 58.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 14,777 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 10,564 shares with $1.37 million value, down from 25,341 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $119.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $127.69. About 159,605 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 72.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 1.79M shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 4.27 million shares with $53.46M value, up from 2.48 million last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $998.79M valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 280,619 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE

Among 8 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. SM Energy has $23 highest and $900 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 72.32% above currents $8.85 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30 with “Underweight”. The rating was reinitiated by Stephens on Tuesday, June 18 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital downgraded SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $1300 target. Wells Fargo maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Friday, September 20 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by FBR Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 854,721 shares. 42,673 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp LP holds 26,942 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 2.28M shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 20,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Counsel Lc holds 0.04% or 47,600 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 12,230 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 307,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H & Comm, Michigan-based fund reported 21,600 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) stake by 74,921 shares to 123,130 valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) stake by 964,777 shares and now owns 232,686 shares. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) was reduced too.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -11.07% below currents $127.69 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, August 29 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained the shares of TXN in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Sell” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.64 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning accumulated 0.04% or 93,688 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wright Investors Service stated it has 0.99% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 23,041 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.27% stake. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 82,437 were accumulated by Bragg Fincl Advsr. Regions Fincl has 450,384 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 138 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 27,137 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel accumulated 575,600 shares or 3.39% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 1,643 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 43,042 shares. 16,711 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,586 shares.