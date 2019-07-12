Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Trimmed By $576,125 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Flotek Industries Has 0.8 Sentiment

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,609 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 67,872 shares with $8.51 million value, down from 72,481 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 32 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 40 trimmed and sold positions in Flotek Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 30.93 million shares, down from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Flotek Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 22 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) stake by 8,276 shares to 230,317 valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 10,753 shares and now owns 15,567 shares. Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35 million.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 195,518 shares traded. Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) has declined 2.84% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Flotek Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTK); 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Provides First Quarter And Operational Update And Reporting Schedule; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 21/03/2018 FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC – ALSO ON MARCH 15, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN S. REILAND WILL BE CONCLUDING HIS TENURE ON BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK: MARIETTA TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $184.46 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $961,839 activity.