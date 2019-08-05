Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Lowered as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lowered Stake by $18.39 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.50 million shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CLARITY MONEY; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Copeland Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence Transforming Some of New York City’s Most Iconic Buildings; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Banking Rev $1.79B; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 13/03/2018 – Business Insider: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation Ratio 41%; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 157,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 187,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 3,294 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management owns 1.10 million shares. Private Capital Advsr holds 1,425 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Inv Co has 3,660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aperio Grp Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 219,361 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,477 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Cap has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Ocean invested in 0% or 83 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 19,489 shares. 6,100 were reported by E&G Limited Partnership. 517 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 4,799 shares in its portfolio. Jbf invested in 1,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Deliver Solid Bank Earnings – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Subdued Trading Activity, Declining Operating Margin Would Have Hurt Goldman’s Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 47,154 shares to 841,136 shares, valued at $60.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Tru Services Lta reported 227,567 shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Montecito Comml Bank & Tru, California-based fund reported 45,826 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd has invested 2.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Research And Mngmt stated it has 30,423 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Ashford Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 15,171 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 53,459 shares. 889,698 are owned by Scge L P. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management Inc reported 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zwj Investment Counsel owns 305,875 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Hamilton Lane Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 4.51% or 72,282 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 4.31% or 1.05M shares. Meyer Handelman has 628,998 shares for 3.69% of their portfolio. Coatue Mgmt has 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.08M shares. The Singapore-based Seatown Pte has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intrust State Bank Na invested in 68,723 shares or 2.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Drives Above 27,000, This Stock Is Leading It Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28,500 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 139,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.