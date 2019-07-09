Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Stake In Abbvie (ABBV) Was Has Upped; Tesla Motors (TSLA) Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $661,230 as Valuation Declined

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.06. About 6.09 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – Tesla is accepting preliminary bids for supplier contracts on the Model Y, a compact crossover companion to the Model 3 sedan; 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest Model 3 if Tesla updates braking distance; 27/03/2018 – “We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident,” Tesla tells CNBC; 05/03/2018 Cadillac’s self-driving system is better than Tesla’s or Volvo’s; 18/05/2018 – Musk Keeping Board Buddy in Limbo Shows Tesla’s Governance Gap; 19/05/2018 – Elon Musk teases specifications for Tesla’s Model 3, calling it ‘amazing’; 04/05/2018 – Here are all the outrageous things Elon Musk said during his bizarre Tesla earnings call; 11/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Model S, X To Mimic Model 3 – No Key Required; 06/04/2018 – Small Tesla Contractor Sues Car Maker, Claiming Nonpayment; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla plans to “flatten” its structure and trim activities “that are not vital” to its success

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 4,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,343 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 11.73M shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40 million worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 1,000 shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M, worth $305,420. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2. The insider Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84 million.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

