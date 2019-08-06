Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Raised Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $962,219; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $1.92 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 11,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 77,187 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 65,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 6.58M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 18,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 49,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 67,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $118.12. About 2.17M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND) by 47,151 shares to 378,320 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 50,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,365 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (IDLV).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,214 shares to 48,485 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,848 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.45 million activity. $1.53 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8.