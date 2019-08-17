Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Caxton Associates LP Has Boosted Morgan Stanley (MS) Position

Caxton Associates Lp increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 380.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 23,753 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 30,000 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 6,247 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $66.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.74M shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization; 07/03/2018 – INDIA MATERIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF LOWER US STEEL IMPORTS LEAD TO EXCESS STEEL GLOBALLY, THERE COULD BE POTENTIAL RISK TO GLOBAL & INDIAN STEEL PRICES; 08/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: ‘Survivor’s Morgan Ricke Says This Castaway Is the Next Boston Rob; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY FIXED INCOME SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $1.9 BLN INCREASED FROM $1.7 BLN A YEAR AGO; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Morgan to captain World Xl against West lndies in T20 fundraiser; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Time for Versatile `Shohei Ohtani’ Trades; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Names 17 Women of Achievement to MAKERS Class of 2018

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc acquired 410 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 3,813 shares with $7.34M value, up from 3,403 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $886.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 02/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly makes offer for a majority stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley has $61 highest and $56 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 46.47% above currents $39.94 stock price. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 4,984 were reported by Johnson Counsel Inc. Gideon Cap Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pitcairn reported 16,484 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 332,067 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 171,816 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Excalibur Management Corp has 0.34% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Indexiq Advsr Llc stated it has 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Washington Tru Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 167,567 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley steps away from WeWork deal – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.66% above currents $1792.57 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) stake by 50,320 shares to 521,365 valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) stake by 64,714 shares and now owns 352,123 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.