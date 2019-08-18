Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding By $437,781; Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 11 sold and reduced stakes in Pimco Income Strategy Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.40 million shares, down from 2.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco Income Strategy Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc acquired 1,999 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 15,303 shares with $3.36 million value, up from 13,304 last quarter. 3M Co now has $92.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48M shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 4.27 million shares. Addison reported 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Decatur Management Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 41,781 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 1.23% or 189,025 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). American Gru holds 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 247,153 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,332 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Verity And Verity Ltd Liability invested 1.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rampart Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 8,643 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Logan has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,948 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 59,450 were reported by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.30% above currents $161.5 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $14000 target.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 18,585 shares to 141,758 valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) stake by 36,801 shares and now owns 136,991 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $307.76 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 44.4 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock increased 2.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 133,315 shares traded or 54.78% up from the average. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.