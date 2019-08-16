Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Position in Amgen (AMGN) Lowered as Shares Rose; Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Shares Declined While Jcsd Capital Trimmed Position by $374,400

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 266,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 286,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 5,747 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 50.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 7,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,893 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 15,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $199.31. About 2.97 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.77 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $60,848 activity. KLEIN MARK A bought $17,050 worth of stock. Shares for $5,160 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 29,649 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.06% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pinnacle Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Punch Associates Mgmt reported 98,000 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 7,500 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 11,238 shares. 212,886 are held by Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 134 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 78,774 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 13 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 33,931 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,999 shares to 15,303 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (XSLV) by 41,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ).