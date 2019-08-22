Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Maintains Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Increased by $716,000

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 11,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 77,187 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 65,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.77. About 5.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 92,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 5.04M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares to 18,684 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,221 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 2,514 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 42,307 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Sit Investment Assoc holds 0.47% or 183,290 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP reported 1.08M shares stake. Roosevelt Investment Group holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 4,403 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Drexel Morgan & has 0.4% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northern Tru Corp reported 0.4% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.04% or 6,100 shares. 59,811 were accumulated by Iowa Comml Bank. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 60,993 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp holds 35,580 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr has 248,872 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Co stated it has 192,408 shares. Bell National Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 52,958 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.