Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lowered Position in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Price Rose; Cypress Capital Management Wy Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 376 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,891 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 34,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,198 were accumulated by Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 31,866 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2.22 million shares. Westwood Mgmt Il has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 188,912 shares. Meyer Handelman Co reported 272,553 shares stake. Chase Invest Counsel owns 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,492 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 126,527 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 164,930 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 87,000 shares. Natl Bank reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Duncker Streett And Co holds 0.91% or 32,237 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Advsrs Inc has 0.35% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,240 shares. Harris Associates LP owns 2,000 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corporation: A Moderate Buy – Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Shares for $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Exchange Traded F by 195,168 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $77.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru Co reported 25,116 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 52,820 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Country Club Na holds 1,048 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Lc has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfmg owns 1,682 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Assoc invested 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,478 are owned by Decatur Mgmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 73,823 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability reported 2.11% stake. Lafayette Invs invested in 159 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Da Davidson And reported 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 544 are held by Accredited Investors. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 21,536 shares. 2,109 were reported by Hanseatic Mngmt Services. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp has invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).