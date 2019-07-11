Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding as Shares Rose; Vocera Communications (VCRA) Share Value Rose While Paradigm Capital Management Raised Holding by $310,000

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 10,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 30,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 590,541 shares traded or 80.54% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA)

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

