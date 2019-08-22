Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lowered By $1.38 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)

Among 5 analysts covering AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AMC Entertainment has $23 highest and $1400 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 68.27% above currents $11.41 stock price. AMC Entertainment had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) earned “Hold” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barrington. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. See AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) latest ratings:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned, operated, or had interests in 660 theatres with 8,293 screens in the United States; and 246 theatres and 2,265 screens in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Portugal, and Ireland.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 31,000 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 2.60M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 138,125 shares. Jefferies Group Lc invested in 38,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0% or 1,735 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 22,415 shares. Voya Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 71,632 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 141,728 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.13% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 12,695 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 498,955 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.24% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

More notable recent AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As AMC Entertainment Rebounds, Accumulate Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Soon You May Be Able to Watch Live Sporting Events at AMC Theaters – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMC Entertainment +6% on strong Q2 traffic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 1.65 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 01/05/2018 – AMC Health Names Jack McGovern Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits AMC Entertainment; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first Saudi cinema for 35 years; 04/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment In Pact for AMC Cinemas in Saudi Arabia; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaro; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENDS EARNINGS CALL

