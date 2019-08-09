Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lifted Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $3.12 Million; Valuation Rose; Eventide Asset Management Cut Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake as Shares Declined

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 121,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67 million, down from 255,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 246,987 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 236.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 30,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,083 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 12,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 6.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv by 133,000 shares to 173,000 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Inc reported 89 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 3,871 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 4,281 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs accumulated 0.01% or 4,932 shares. Citigroup reported 27,370 shares stake. 2.67M are owned by Blackrock. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 805,176 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 10,630 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 100 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 3.55% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). New York-based National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 7,506 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx accumulated 15,060 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Moreover, Montecito Financial Bank & Tru has 0.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stillwater Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,634 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 89,188 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Management Llc holds 0% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Power Limited reported 129,150 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,814 shares. Indiana Tru Investment Management has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gradient Invests Lc holds 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 13,952 shares. At Bancorporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lee Danner & Bass, Tennessee-based fund reported 143,882 shares. Arvest National Bank Trust Division holds 155,528 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 1.06 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 13,083 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Retirement Planning Group has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 32,399 shares to 3,266 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 163,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

