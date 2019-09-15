Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Increases Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Strs Ohio Raised Position

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 30,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 332,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630.05 million, up from 302,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 128.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 29,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 12,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – LEENA GANDHI TO LEAD LILLY IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY MEDICAL DEVELOPMENT; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $23.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/04/2018 – LLY LOOKING TO DO MORE DEALS IN ONCOLOGY, INCUDING I\O; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab)

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Inv. (NYSE:FRT) by 13,867 shares to 240,236 shares, valued at $30.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,095 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,825 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability has 13,317 shares for 5.52% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 268,608 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Montrusco Bolton Incorporated accumulated 19,191 shares. 4,496 are held by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc. The Delaware-based Ashford Cap has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ftb Inc reported 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nadler Financial Group reported 1,669 shares stake. Sigma Planning has 16,165 shares. Hills Retail Bank And has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Point Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Capital Inc accumulated 2,571 shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm Inc has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 7.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,930 shares. Private Tru Com Na invested in 1.72% or 4,512 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,750 shares to 6,415 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rydex Etf Trust (RSP) by 2,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,514 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il accumulated 284,306 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Altfest L J & Company has 0.27% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 6,638 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 161,036 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Motco holds 46,233 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. American Research And Management Company invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 6,170 shares. 11,554 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Com. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,390 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi has 40,739 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 300,714 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited owns 899,846 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Haverford Trust has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lilly Endowment Incorporated reported 100% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. 205,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $26.94M.