Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Polaris Inc. (PII) Had 7 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries has $125 highest and $9900 lowest target. $113.14’s average target is 43.23% above currents $78.99 stock price. Polaris Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 8. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. See Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Upgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $123.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 17.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc acquired 11,593 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 77,187 shares with $6.44M value, up from 65,594 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $287.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv stated it has 72,165 shares. Uss Invest holds 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 128,600 shares. 46,999 are held by Edgewood Mgmt. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 112,248 shares. Beaumont Financial Ltd Liability Com stated it has 38,680 shares. Motco stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whittier Trust holds 0.52% or 209,272 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associates Incorporated reported 0.21% stake. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.93% or 18,845 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP invested in 0.36% or 21,761 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 1.15% or 88,079 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs reported 118,422 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability reported 39,135 shares. 17,833 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers Inc.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 25.28% above currents $67.85 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Powershares Etf Tr Ii (IDLV) stake by 93,524 shares to 69,836 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 4,006 shares and now owns 12,671 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) was reduced too.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Polaris Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 2.75% or 51,746 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 9,967 were accumulated by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). C M Bidwell Associates Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 19,715 shares. Blair William & Co Il invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Panagora Asset stated it has 2,050 shares. Whitnell Com accumulated 2,400 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors invested in 910 shares. Btim holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 111,522 shares. Prudential Public Lc invested in 0.02% or 57,166 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability reported 63,551 shares stake. Parsec Fincl Mngmt accumulated 137,203 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Northern Trust reported 545,830 shares.