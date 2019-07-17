Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Kingdon Capital Management Stake In Cameco (CCJ) Was Raised

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 4,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,343 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 8.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 5.15M shares traded or 144.08% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 8,756 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 631 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,688 shares. Beddow Management has invested 0.71% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 70,130 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors Inc invested in 42,918 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0.74% or 76,844 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.44% or 5.02 million shares. Violich Capital Incorporated has 2.66% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 130,329 shares. Df Dent And holds 0.01% or 7,822 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Limited Company reported 214 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability reported 25,495 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 34,037 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 347,139 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,167 shares to 12,750 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 50,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,365 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 66,054 shares to 159,285 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,317 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

