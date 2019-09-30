Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Lowered by $1.41 Million as Stock Price Declined; Phoenix Investment Adviser Boosted Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) as Shares Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 34,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 58,745 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 93,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 6.53 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer unit need not be a costly move; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 296,951 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The 6 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Anavex, A Neurology-Focused Precision Medicine Company – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.59 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND) by 15,592 shares to 393,912 shares, valued at $13.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (SPLV) by 256,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga Inv has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kahn Brothers Gru Inc De invested in 806,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Viking Fund Management Lc reported 50,000 shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 1.06M shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 164,023 shares. Health Value Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.06% stake. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested in 263,525 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co accumulated 5.89M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Field And Main Bancshares holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,399 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 11,176 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5.86 million shares. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 1.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,441 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Lynch And Assoc In holds 2.85% or 202,433 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 2.56M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Marijuana Stocks to Sell, and 1 to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Primed To Follow Pattern For Scandal Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westport Asset Mgmt holds 1,000 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Assetmark invested in 0% or 2,652 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 700 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Davidson Kempner Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 5.57M shares. Nantahala Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.57% or 2.47 million shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 38 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 49,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 40,050 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 19,002 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 150,894 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12,693 shares.