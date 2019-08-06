Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $576,125; Transcanada (TRP) Stock Rose While Nexus Investment Management Raised Holding by $448,800

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 406,291 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 396,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.15 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 67,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 72,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,007 shares to 24,644 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 72,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Associate holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,319 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP reported 253,403 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated has invested 5.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue reported 68,949 shares stake. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 64,425 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 3.6% or 43.07 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Investment holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,430 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 21,681 shares. Asset Mngmt Gru reported 3,266 shares stake. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 3.19% or 365,983 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Penobscot Investment stated it has 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clough Cap Ptnrs Lp stated it has 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.