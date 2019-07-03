Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $576,125; Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Its Quest Diagnostic (DGX) Stake by $21.19 Million as Shares Rose

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostic (DGX) by 49.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 238,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,614 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.09M, down from 483,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.23. About 496,686 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 4,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 72,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 19,304 shares to 21,353 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autolus Therapeu by 112,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.45M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,953 shares to 23,278 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (XSLV) by 41,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.