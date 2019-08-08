Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Cut by $1.38 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Savant Capital Has Upped Its Position by $800,226

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.01. About 3.09 million shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – MORE: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to exit; 11/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs asks in biotech research report: ‘Is curing patients a sustainable business model?’; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: REVENUE ON $5B REVENUE GOAL IS ON TRACK; 23/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT WITH GOLDMAN; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 24/05/2018 – AB Foods Target Cut to 3000p From 3100p by Goldman Sachs; 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 16.1 PCT

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares to 1,917 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 24,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,307 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (XSLV) by 41,731 shares to 591,915 shares, valued at $28.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

