Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Trimmed by $1.88 Million; Coastline Trust Co Upped Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by $365,790 as Market Valuation Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 15,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,891 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 34,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 21,870 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 1.74 million shares traded or 91.35% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.53% or 92,575 shares. Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,453 are held by Df Dent & Co. Edgar Lomax Va reported 598,102 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,467 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora accumulated 20,915 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 1.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eqis Capital holds 0.05% or 4,759 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 1.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carnegie Asset Limited Company has invested 0.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Homrich & Berg holds 0.11% or 17,125 shares. Golub Grp Inc invested in 0.22% or 20,604 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.84% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Paw has 0.67% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (XSLV) by 41,731 shares to 591,915 shares, valued at $28.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

