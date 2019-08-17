Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Upped Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Value Declined; Symmetry Peak Management Has Upped Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX) Position by $7.55 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 3200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.54. About 306,188 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 4,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 21,343 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 50,320 shares to 521,365 shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 64,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,123 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.