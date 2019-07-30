Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake By $924,545; Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DISCA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rating on Wednesday, February 27. UBS has “Hold” rating and $32 target. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. See Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Series A Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $29.0000 30.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40 New Target: $41 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 46.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 12,665 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 14,593 shares with $1.08M value, down from 27,258 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $70.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 14,943 shares to 22,914 valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 37,450 shares and now owns 634,596 shares. J P Morgan Exchange Traded F was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.04% or 645,044 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 0.02% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Global Thematic Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 138,869 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Overbrook Mngmt holds 7.45% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 501,208 shares. Colony Group Limited Company holds 0.05% or 16,979 shares. New England Rech And Mngmt Inc holds 10,100 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 5,458 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.38% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The California-based First Republic Investment Management Inc has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Among 3 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T-Mobile US had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 20.00 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 2.35 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.60 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 26.45 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Discovery, Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,584 shares. New York-based Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 7.19M shares. The Texas-based Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). M&R Cap Mngmt holds 2,070 shares. Whittier Tru reported 482 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates New York has 0.17% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Oppenheimer Communication owns 158,463 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Madison Invest invested 0.34% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 30,024 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 178 shares. Of Vermont invested in 6,837 shares.

