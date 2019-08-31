Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lowered Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 9.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 9,227 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 93,046 shares with $3.67M value, down from 102,273 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $195.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) stake by 61.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 46,900 shares as Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 29,300 shares with $2.01M value, down from 76,200 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co (Call) now has $35.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. 3,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares with value of $104,160 were bought by Gottlieb Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 6,898 shares. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,436 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Com has invested 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Middleton And Ma stated it has 48,625 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,178 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 934,455 shares. Knott David M reported 145,000 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 1.88M shares. C Gru A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 784,153 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 462,836 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd stated it has 775 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arvest Bank Tru Division has 422,548 shares. The Texas-based Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Conestoga Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 2.35M were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.40% above currents $35.55 stock price. Pfizer had 10 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 28 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3800 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 25,798 shares to 46,948 valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 14,943 shares and now owns 22,914 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 26.53% above currents $59.59 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EMR in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of EMR in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

