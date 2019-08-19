Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) as Market Value Declined; Focused Wealth Management Increases Position in General Electric Co (GE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 248.88M shares traded or 308.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 06/03/2018 – REG-General Electric Capital Corporation FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 3,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 12,750 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 15,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – PLANS TO COLLABORATE ACROSS 4 INITIATIVES TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING OF TYPE 2 DIABETES & RELATED COMPLICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 10-Q; 25/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Said to Lure Bain, Advent for Animal Health (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Humalog Rev $791.7M; 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BAQSIMIâ„¢ (glucagon) Nasal Powder 3 mg, the First and Only Nasally Administered Glucagon to Treat Severe Hypoglycemia in Adults and Children with Diabetes Ages Four Years and Older, Approved by FDA – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly subpoenaed over insulin pricing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $103.40 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $103.40 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Act Mang Comm Fd by 22,704 shares to 60,606 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 35,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Whistleblower Sends GE Shares to the Doghouse – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Wabtec Confirms Planned Exit by General Electric – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 57,291 shares to 3,588 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (XOVR) by 315,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,412 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.