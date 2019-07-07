Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Dish Network (DISH) as Share Value Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.16M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,216 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 6,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

