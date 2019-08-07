Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position; Boston Family Office Has Lifted Its Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Stake by $353,682

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 6,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 23,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 16,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 355,407 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 16,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 212,516 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 195,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 229,887 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (IDLV) by 93,524 shares to 69,836 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,248 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.29% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 48,959 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.73M shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 114 shares. 3,472 are owned by Homrich & Berg. 214,322 are held by Stifel Financial Corp. 4.02 million were accumulated by Geode Ltd Liability Company. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 390 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 40 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 12,224 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity has 4.62% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 16,134 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv has 0.36% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amg Funds Lc reported 0.97% stake. Veritable Lp reported 9,948 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 92,683 shares.

