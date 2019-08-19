Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Raised Its Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $2.78 Million; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Raised by $689,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.34 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Rev $16.1B; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 131.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 19,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 34,958 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 15,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Svcs Grp Limited Liability Company owns 64,770 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.04% stake. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Service invested in 91,545 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has 31,235 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 110,830 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Private Harbour Inv And Counsel Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,775 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 34,056 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has 1.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 245,309 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 2.65M shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). St Germain D J owns 79,690 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Agf Investments Inc accumulated 0.15% or 245,309 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hartford Investment Mngmt Co has 1.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fincl Advantage has 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 104 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: INTC, TWTR, AMZN, APHA, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 68,134 shares to 490,102 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,906 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 9,802 are owned by Wade G W & Inc. Everett Harris & Ca holds 9,591 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 188,846 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Ltd reported 1,726 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,487 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 8,031 shares. Birinyi invested 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Murphy Cap, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,576 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 9,740 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 3,574 were reported by Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc. Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 15,874 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.75% or 526,788 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri reported 8,312 shares stake. Blb&B Ltd invested in 0.97% or 58,527 shares.