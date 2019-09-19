Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Vmware (VMW) Holding; TECAN AG HOMBRECHTIKON NAMEN AKT ORDINAR (TCHBF) Shorts Decreased By 75%

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 27.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 2,038 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 5,444 shares with $967,000 value, down from 7,482 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $61.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 1.97M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) stake by 107,541 shares to 154,635 valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 4,931 shares and now owns 9,819 shares. Powershares Etf Tr Ii (EELV) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Vmware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Vmware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175.14’s average target is 16.49% above currents $150.35 stock price. Vmware had 23 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 23. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 11. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gmt Capital Corp accumulated 73,950 shares. Curbstone Finance Mngmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,680 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc stated it has 11 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 1,009 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 1,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd, New York-based fund reported 5,138 shares. Lpl Lc owns 33,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.51 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has 200 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pitcairn has 2,603 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability reported 12,082 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Tudor Corp Et Al has 32,536 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 656,747 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

