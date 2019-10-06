Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $5.06 Million; Greystone Managed Investments Trimmed Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $1.61 Million as Stock Price Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 20,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 128,933 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31 million, down from 149,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.96M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 87.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 67,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,695 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730,000, down from 77,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,871 shares to 46,554 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 43,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $756.01 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 6,793 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.55% or 76,052 shares in its portfolio. 90,548 are held by Westpac. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 1.11% or 341,952 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Finance Assocs has 519 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.1% or 4,909 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 408 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com reported 4,963 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 53,327 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,518 shares. Artisan Partnership has 2.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 14.95M shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Company holds 0.05% or 3,713 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 16,001 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 115 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp invested in 0.35% or 162,318 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Limited Liability holds 0.64% or 19,648 shares. 6,365 were reported by Page Arthur B. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lowe Brockenbrough And has 287,835 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Dean Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mariner Llc reported 678,757 shares. Innovations Limited Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,972 shares. Arvest State Bank Trust Division invested in 0.21% or 39,402 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.82% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 825,269 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il reported 1.38% stake. The Texas-based Hourglass has invested 2.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fernwood Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 22,415 shares. Amer Bancorp has 95,799 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 12,118 shares to 26,283 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (LGLV) by 9,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND).