Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Quidel (QDEL) Holder Oracle Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $6.98 Million

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 87.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 67,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,695 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730,000, down from 77,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 313,070 shares traded or 43.67% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33M and $464.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 933,950 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $73.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 610,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 28.46 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MBG) by 243,725 shares to 989,398 shares, valued at $25.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Act Mang Comm Fd by 33,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).