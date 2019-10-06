Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Presima Holding In Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Was Increased

Presima Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 496,229 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97M, up from 67,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta developer dodges foreclosure, preserves stake in Cool Springs Ovation site – Nashville Business Journal” on October 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Highwoods inches closer to new building at west Raleigh office park – Triangle Business Journal” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods Names Anne Lloyd to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2018. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Prices $350 Million of 4.20% Notes Due 2029 NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) CEO Ed Fritsch elected chair of National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: November 13, 2015.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $627.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 77,900 shares to 299,300 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 242,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 128,592 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 1,017 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has 35,959 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 1.02M shares. Fmr accumulated 4.63M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,080 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 82,816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 6,714 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 22,150 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Com holds 7,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Exane Derivatives holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,026 are held by Shelton Capital Mgmt.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,624 shares to 35,563 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,064 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust accumulated 22,113 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 74,000 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. invested 5.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M stated it has 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). De Burlo Gp holds 3.52% or 134,537 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Llc has invested 5.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 448,607 shares or 4.18% of the stock. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 4.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,710 were reported by Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 56,700 were accumulated by Bonness Enterprises. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 454,147 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4.44% or 3.78M shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 10,699 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 154,070 were accumulated by Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Com.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iranian hackers targeted U.S. presidential candidate – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Azure & Office 365 to Aid Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft’s Focus And Stock Price Are In The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.