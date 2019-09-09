Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Service Intl (SCI) Stake by $676,787; Market Valuation Rose; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Value Rose, Concorde Asset Management Boosted by $310,716 Its Position

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.29% or $20.7 during the last trading session, reaching $228.92. About 1.03M shares traded or 68.41% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 75.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 16,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 38,376 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 21,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 675,117 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 29,653 shares to 874,470 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,046 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP).

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Service Corporation International to build Volger funeral home at Winston-Salem cemetery – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Pcl reported 240,775 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj stated it has 76,557 shares. Btim reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 503 were reported by Shelton. Fil owns 3.04M shares. Caxton Assoc LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Hightower Tru Services Lta invested 5.77% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.25M shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Georgia-based Voya Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,169 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 16,902 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 31,941 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited reported 9,051 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 5,512 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,248 shares.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.