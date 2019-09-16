Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Lifted Its News New (NWSA) Stake by $1.07 Million; Baupost Group Boosted Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $71.44 Million

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 10.00M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.00M, up from 8.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.10M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/03/2018 – Dutch Govt Finances Again Complying W/ European Rules: CBS Link; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @Dav…; 27/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Inside *NSYNC’s Pop-Up Shop With JC Chasez (Exclusive) – CBS News 8 – San Diego, CA News Station – KFMB Channel 8; 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV PAYMENT IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Delaware Judge Denies CBS Request for Temporary Restraining Order Against Redstone Family – Court Ruling; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 82,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 173,106 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 90,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 392,911 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 12/04/2018 – Seven West Media, News Corp’s Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Buyers Feel the Brunt of Rate and Price Hikes; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – THE ACQUISITION WILL LEAD TO CREATION OF A NEW DUGOUT ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA – WHICH WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN SINGAPORE; 29/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 67,492 shares to 9,695 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,481 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “News Corporation (NWSA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.3% Higher – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “News Corporation: How Did The Company Turn Profitable After 2 Years Of Heavy Losses? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “News Corp considering adtech sale – Sky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 1.23 million shares to 9.44M shares, valued at $167.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).