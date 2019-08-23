Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (SGLMF) Sellers Increased By 38.1% Their Shorts

STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (OTCMKTS:SGLMF) had an increase of 38.1% in short interest. SGLMF’s SI was 8,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 38.1% from 6,300 shares previously. With 37,600 avg volume, 0 days are for STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT T (OTCMKTS:SGLMF)’s short sellers to cover SGLMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 29.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc acquired 4,833 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 21,343 shares with $1.68M value, up from 16,510 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $99.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 6.24M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Another recent and important Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SGLMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “The Short Case For Singapore Press Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2017.

Starhill Global REIT is a Singapore real estate investment trust investing primarily in real estate used for retail and office purposes, both in Singapore and overseas. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. Since its listing on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 20 September 2005, Starhill Global REIT has grown its initial portfolio from interests in two landmark properties on Orchard Road in Singapore to 10 properties in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, China, and Japan, valued at about S$3.1 billion. It currently has negative earnings. These comprise interests in Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road in Singapore, Myer Centre Adelaide, David Jones Building and Plaza Arcade in Adelaide and Perth, Australia, Starhill Gallery and Lot 10 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a retail property in Chengdu, China, and two properties in Tokyo, Japan.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 19.96% above currents $67.52 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target.

