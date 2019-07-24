Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Lifted By $788,430 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; NL Industries (NL) SI Decreased By 23.51%

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc acquired 410 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc holds 3,813 shares with $7.34 million value, up from 3,403 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $982.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1996.53. About 2.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) had a decrease of 23.51% in short interest. NL’s SI was 137,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 23.51% from 179,900 shares previously. With 17,600 avg volume, 8 days are for NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL)’s short sellers to cover NL’s short positions. The SI to NL Industries Inc’s float is 1.66%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 4,062 shares traded. NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) has declined 51.97% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NL News: 08/05/2018 – NL Industries 1Q EPS 29c; 12/03/2018 NL Industries 4Q EPS $1; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 09/05/2018 – NL Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 69% to 15 Days; 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 19/04/2018 – DJ NL Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NL); 19/03/2018 – NL INDUSTRIES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN , ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – NL Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 17/05/2018 – REG-NL INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $233.89 million. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business makes and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It currently has negative earnings. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries.

More notable recent NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Is Down 60% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche lifts Amazon estimates before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Earnings: Time To Push Through Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James.

