Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake as Share Value Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 44,154 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61 million, down from 46,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.48. About 299,295 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97 million, up from 67,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $139.52. About 13.66M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,478 shares to 24,285 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,924 shares to 6,292 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 67,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,695 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 10.05 million shares. 191,682 were reported by Carroll Finance Associate. Moreover, Cetera Limited Liability Company has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 111,184 shares. 434,237 are owned by Highland Mngmt Ltd Company. Eagle Mngmt Limited Com invested in 18.78 million shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 24,093 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 117,209 shares. 159,677 are held by Telemus Cap Ltd Co. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 76,273 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Money Ltd Liability Co holds 4.81% or 67,223 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Trustco State Bank N Y has 21,750 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 5.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.44M shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.98% or 255,926 shares. Filament Limited Liability Corp reported 40,837 shares.