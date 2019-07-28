Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Increased Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; Wedgewood Partners Lifted Its Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) as Share Value Declined

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 141.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 8,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 6,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 623,060 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.34 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 64,714 shares to 352,123 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Trust (PRFZ) by 34,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,027 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (IDLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 7,178 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated has 22,870 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sun Life owns 431 shares. Edge Wealth Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Da Davidson And reported 19,907 shares. Sei Invs Co has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp reported 84,831 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 24,402 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,693 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com stated it has 4,090 shares. Davenport And Communication Limited Co has 0.54% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 247,136 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 0.07% or 654,394 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage Of Six Transports – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 153,967 shares to 645,699 shares, valued at $122.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,597 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. Kass Jordan T had sold 1,382 shares worth $125,487. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $98,307 was sold by OBRIEN CHRIS. LEMKE JAMES sold $214,974 worth of stock. Shares for $265,189 were sold by Freeman Angela K..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,450 were reported by Victory Capital Mgmt Inc. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 50,641 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 37 shares. State Street reported 8.38 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 30,983 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Mufg Americas Holdings reported 14 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,312 shares. 9,800 are owned by Numerixs Investment Techs. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id accumulated 8,900 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 5,800 were reported by Washington Capital Mngmt. Mackay Shields Lc reported 28,307 shares. Saratoga Rech & Invest Mngmt accumulated 648,000 shares or 3.85% of the stock.